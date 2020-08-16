December 12, 1940 - July 31, 2020 Mary Florance ("Flo") Triner, n‚e Potter, of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, passed away July 31, 2020, with her beloved husband, daughters, and sons-in-law by her side. Florance was born December 12, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, to Robert and Florance Potter. She had three siblings: Rachel, Lynn, and Robert, who remember her as "Mary Sunshine," for the joy and light she brought to their humble home. While she was still in high school, Florance met the love of her life, Robert ("Bob") Triner, at Jewel Tea grocery store in Chicago where they both worked. Mary Florance Triner is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert Triner, her daughter Laura Triner and son-in law Doug Shultz, her daughter Debbie House and son-in-law Mike House, brothers Lynn Potter and Robert Potter, and extended family members. She will remain in our hearts forever. There will be a memorial service from 11-12 noon PDT on August 21, 2020 at Draper Mortuary, 811 N. Mountain Ave, Ontario, California. The memorial service will be live-streamed and taped for remote viewing. There is a website where you can leave messages for the family or share memories you have of Flo. The website is: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/ontario-ca/mary-triner-9304373
.