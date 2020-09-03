1/1
Mary "Weenie" Flores
We are saddened to report the recent passing of Mary on July 24, 2020 while residing with her son in Oceanside, CA. She was a longtime resident of Pomona and former award-winning employee of Cal Poly Pomona. Mary precedes the love of her life Bernardino Flores Jr.; her children Lorraine Flores of Pomona, Nancy Arambula of Pomona and Dino Flores of Oceanside. She is a grandmother to Kristine, Erica, Carlo, Adrianna, Cecily, Bernie, Vincent, Mario, Jacob, and Victor. She was a loving and devoted child of God.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Sep. 3, 2020.
