We are saddened to report the recent passing of Mary on July 24, 2020 while residing with her son in Oceanside, CA. She was a longtime resident of Pomona and former award-winning employee of Cal Poly Pomona. Mary precedes the love of her life Bernardino Flores Jr.; her children Lorraine Flores of Pomona, Nancy Arambula of Pomona and Dino Flores of Oceanside. She is a grandmother to Kristine, Erica, Carlo, Adrianna, Cecily, Bernie, Vincent, Mario, Jacob, and Victor. She was a loving and devoted child of God.





