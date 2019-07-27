|
|
August 17, 1936 - July 20, 2019 Mary Jane was born in Ontario, CA to her parents, Arthur and Hazel Waterman, and passed away peacefully at the age of 82 in Upland, CA. She was predeceased by her parents and husband, Kenneth Pipkin. She is survived by two daughters, Cindy and Julie, one son, Scott, six grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was a 1954 graduate of Chaffey High School in Ontario, CA. She worked in the personnel office at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Fontana, CA for 20 years and retired in 1995. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, sewing, and traveling. Her favorite charities were the and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of her favorite charities in her name. Her funeral service will be held in the west chapel at Bellevue Memorial Park in Ontario, CA on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:30am.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on July 27, 2019