Mary Jean Kimm Mary Jean Kimm went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on December 24, 2019 at the age of 90. She passed on at Redlands Healthcare Center where she received loving care. Mary Jean was an active member of Sovereign Grace Orthodox Presby- terian Church playing the piano and serving others. She was preceded in death by John Kimm, her husband of 43 years. Mary Jean is survived by her 6 children; Sharon Vander Veen, Donna Cnossen, Pattie De Haan, Rhonda Camping, John Kimm and Jeff Kimm; 18 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and a very special friend. Funeral service will be held at the River Christian Reformed Church, 459 East Highland Avenue, Redlands, CA on Saturday, January 4 at 10:30 AM. Should friends desire, contributions may go to Sovereign Grace OPC, 499 West State St, Redlands, CA 92374.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 31, 2019