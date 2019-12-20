Home

Mary Jean Trine Obituary
May 1, 1929 - December 13, 2019 Age 90, of Upland, CA, passed away on December 13, 2019 at home. She was born May 1, 1929 in Shickley, Nebraska. Her family moved to the Ontario, CA area in 1930 and lived in the Ontario/Upland area most of her life. She graduated from Chaffey High School (1946) and Chaffey Community College (1974). Mary was an experienced librarian and secretary and worked for the City of Ontario for many years. Mary enjoyed painting, book club, traveling, and musical theater. She loved doing crossword puzzles and volunteering at San Antonio Community Hospital. She also lovingly provided caregiving to her 100-year-old mother when she was 80 years old. Her most enjoyable times were spending time at the beach and traveling with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church for 75 years and was married there in 1951. Mary is survived by her husband of 68 years, Lewis; her sister Janet (Gary) George of Ontario; her son, Tom (Lourdes) Trine of Pasadena, Laurie (Richard) Sandfer of Mission Viejo; three grandchildren, Courtney (Marc), Brendan, and Jordan (Caitlyn) and 10 nieces and nephews. Her memorial service will be at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 920 W. Sixth Street, Ontario, CA on Saturday, January 18 at 11 AM and all are welcome to attend. Memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church. Mary was laid to rest in a private burial service on December 19.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 20, 2019
