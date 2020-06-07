MARY LOU LEEVER Mary Lou Leever passed comfortably in her sleep on May 19, 2020 after a lifetime spent taking care of others. Born in the Smoky Mountains of Maryville, Tennessee, Mary grew up around her uncles' farms where she developed a love and kindness towards animals. Mary left the farm to join the Air Force where she served honorably during the Vietnam war, working in communications and earning a combat ribbon. During her Air Force term she met then married the love of her life, Carl. She accepted the responsiblilities of raising his four children as their step-mother, for which they are forever grateful. Known for her loving, fun, generous and feisty personality, Mary touched the lives of many and loved her nickname, "Little Grandma." Being a very generous woman, she often treated families with bags of gifts during Christmas and Easter Holidays. Mary's hobbies included gardening and many types of crafts. She was an expert seamstress, member of The Koi Society, Turtle Club and Highland Senior Center. Mary is survived by her husband Carl; son William; daughters Betty and Pegie; grandchildren Jerry, Billy and Becky; and 6 great grandchildren. Her bright smile and giving spirit will be greatly missed.





