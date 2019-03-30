|
June 18, 1943 - March 18, 2019 Mary Lou was born on June 18,1943 to Raymond and Esther Martinez. She grew up in Cucamonga & attended Upland High School. After graduating from beauty school and pursuing her career, she married her childhood sweetheart, Joe Solano Jr. in 1963. In 1977 she and her husband along with their children moved to Fontana, CA where Mary Lou continued to excel in her career as a beautician, eventually opening successful beauty salons. After over 40 years of a fulfilling career in the beauty industry, Mary Lou retired to enjoy her family, crafting and Bingo. Mary Lou is survived by her 3 children; Joe III(Tracy), Melissa Miller(Tom), Jaime(Vicki); 5 grandchildren, Keith, Erik & Mia Miller, Zoey and Lucas Solano; siblings Sally Ornelas, Esther Moran & Raymond Martinez; her aunt, Vera Lopez; and many family members who she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe, sister Sandra Martinez & granddaughter Stefani Hope Miller. Memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 10079 8th St., Rancho Cucamonga. Private burial at Riverside National Cemetery at a later date. Lada's Cucamonga Mortuary (909) 466-7712 theladacompany.com
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 30, 2019