Todd Memorial Chapel - Claremont Chapel
325 North Indian Hill Boulevard
Claremont, CA 91711
(909) 622-1217
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Name of Mary Church
Mary Lou (Licha) Ursua August 25, 1934 - February 24, 2020 Mary Lou (Licha) Rodriguez Ursua, Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Sister, made her peaceful journey home to Heaven on February 24, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Carlos, son Tomas, daughters Stella (Pinky), MaryAnn and Marlene, 7 grandchildren, 3 sisters and 3 brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents Cresencia and Vicente, and brothers Ruben and Manuel Rodriguez. Mary Lou, born in Pomona, CA., was the central figure in her family and she devoted her entire life to her husband, children and grandchildren. She was most happy when she was surrounded by her family. A Rosary will be held at Todd's Memorial Chapel at 325 N. Indian Hill Blvd. Claremont, CA. 91711, on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 6:30 PM. Mass will be held at Holy Name of Mary Church on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Mary Lou will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 28, 2020
