MARY LOUISE DIAZ Our sister, Mary Lou, was born Aug. 19, 1939 and passed away on May 14, 2020 in Riverside, Ca. Mary, as she was known by her friends, lived in Thousand Oaks, Ca for over 50 yrs. She worked for Bourns in Riverside and Litton Ind. in Thousand Oaks, CA. Our sister also owned a babysitting agency, "All Around Child Care" and retired from the County of Ventura as a IHSS Social Worker II. Mary Lou attended and graduated from Our Lady of Guadalupe School, San Bernardino Ca and St. Bernardine High School, San Bernardino, Ca in 1958. She was predeceased by her parents, Vincent H. and Beatrice Q. Diaz, her brother Richard Q. Diaz and nephew Paul Richard Diaz. She is survived by her sisters, Josephine (Steve) Foster; Cecilia (Cece) Q. Ramirez and Patricia A (Marcel) Schuller. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Yoshiko Diaz and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. We thank Trusted Hospice Care Inc. for their loving care of our sister especially, Tony, Michael, Irene and Billie. Visitation and Rosary is at 11am on June 16, 2020 at Mt. View Funeral Home, 570 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino, Ca 92404; burial following at 12:15pm. A face mask is recommended. Due to Covid 19, a memorial Mass and reception will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store