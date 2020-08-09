Mary Lu Schroeder, 73, of Hesperia, CA, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at home of natural causes. Mary, a native of Davenport, Iowa, lived in Hesperia for the last 13 years. She was a retired Eligibility Worker of Riverside County. She is remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved being around her family not only in California but Iowa as well. We grieve for the end of her life with us here on Earth but celebrate her new beginning in Heaven with the Lord and her loved ones who she will be reunited with. She will get to dance, sing, and laugh in Heaven with all of her loved ones that she missed so much. She has no more pain and she gets to sow seeds in Heaven, creating beautiful surroundings and dandelions to make wishes on for each and every one of us. We will continue her legacy as well as our father as she is reunited with her true love. You will be forever in our hearts Mom. Rest in peace! Mary was preceded in death by her husband William C. Schroeder Sr (6/23/97), son Christopher T. Schroeder Sr (5/27/20), grandson Mark S. Schroeder Jr (4/10/10), her parents Thomas Gaskey Sr and Bernice Rohrbach, sister Sharon Mitchell and brother Thomas Gaskey Jr. She is survived by daughters: Sabrina Cook (Jeff Cook) and Melissa Montoya (Dan Montoya), sons; William C. Schroeder Jr (Heather Schroeder), Mark S. Schroeder Sr (Laura Schroeder), and Cord D. Schroeder. She has 35 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Linda Williams (Ron) and brother James Gaskey of Davenport, Iowa. Please bring your mask. All services will be held on August 11, 2020, as follows: First Lutheran Church, 9315 Citrus Ave, Fontana, CA. There will be a viewing from 10am -11am with services beginning directly after at approximately 11:15am-12:15pm. Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd. Riverside, staging area #5. Graveside service at 2pm sharp directly following the service at First Lutheran Church. Potluck Dinner will be held at 15478 Via Bahia St, Hesperia, CA 92345. We will be celebrating Mary's life directly following the graveside in Riverside. We will be celebrating her love for her family and would love for all to join us. We will be having a potluck style dinner, please feel free to bring a dish you like, all food is welcome. Anyone wanting to donate flowers please send to First Lutheran Church at 9315 Citrus Ave, Fontana Ca 92335. If anyone is wanting to make monetary donations, please contact Sabrina Cook at sabrinacook64@gmail.com for information on how to make donations. There is a website that you can leave messages to the family or share memories you have of Mary. The website is: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries
