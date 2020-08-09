1/1
Mary Lu Schroeder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lu Schroeder, 73, of Hesperia, CA, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at home of natural causes. Mary, a native of Davenport, Iowa, lived in Hesperia for the last 13 years. She was a retired Eligibility Worker of Riverside County. She is remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved being around her family not only in California but Iowa as well. We grieve for the end of her life with us here on Earth but celebrate her new beginning in Heaven with the Lord and her loved ones who she will be reunited with. She will get to dance, sing, and laugh in Heaven with all of her loved ones that she missed so much. She has no more pain and she gets to sow seeds in Heaven, creating beautiful surroundings and dandelions to make wishes on for each and every one of us. We will continue her legacy as well as our father as she is reunited with her true love. You will be forever in our hearts Mom. Rest in peace! Mary was preceded in death by her husband William C. Schroeder Sr (6/23/97), son Christopher T. Schroeder Sr (5/27/20), grandson Mark S. Schroeder Jr (4/10/10), her parents Thomas Gaskey Sr and Bernice Rohrbach, sister Sharon Mitchell and brother Thomas Gaskey Jr. She is survived by daughters: Sabrina Cook (Jeff Cook) and Melissa Montoya (Dan Montoya), sons; William C. Schroeder Jr (Heather Schroeder), Mark S. Schroeder Sr (Laura Schroeder), and Cord D. Schroeder. She has 35 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Linda Williams (Ron) and brother James Gaskey of Davenport, Iowa. Please bring your mask. All services will be held on August 11, 2020, as follows: First Lutheran Church, 9315 Citrus Ave, Fontana, CA. There will be a viewing from 10am -11am with services beginning directly after at approximately 11:15am-12:15pm. Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd. Riverside, staging area #5. Graveside service at 2pm sharp directly following the service at First Lutheran Church. Potluck Dinner will be held at 15478 Via Bahia St, Hesperia, CA 92345. We will be celebrating Mary's life directly following the graveside in Riverside. We will be celebrating her love for her family and would love for all to join us. We will be having a potluck style dinner, please feel free to bring a dish you like, all food is welcome. Anyone wanting to donate flowers please send to First Lutheran Church at 9315 Citrus Ave, Fontana Ca 92335. If anyone is wanting to make monetary donations, please contact Sabrina Cook at sabrinacook64@gmail.com for information on how to make donations. There is a website that you can leave messages to the family or share memories you have of Mary. The website is: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Bernardino Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved