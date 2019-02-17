|
MARY MAGANA "CHUY" URQUIZU
Mary Magana "Chuy" Urquizu passed away Monday morning, February 11, 2019 at her home in San Bernardino, CA. with her loving family at her side. She was 92 years of age. She was married to Gonzalo "Chayo" Urquizu for 69 years.
She was born April 27th, 1926 in Los Angeles (Boyle Heights) CA. to Agustin and Enriquetta Magana.
She grew up in San Bernardino and Fontana, CA. She would live in Fontana until 1989. She lived in her home in San Bernardino, CA. since 1989.
She worked in her Father's/Brother's grocery store in South Fontana for 40 years. She was a proud and loving homemaker since the beginning of her marriage in 1947 until nearly the end of her life. She was a loving daughter (in-law), sister(in-law), wife, mother(in-law), god-mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a good neighbor, friend, and she was a very generous and caring person.
She is preceded in death by her husband Chayo, her parents Agustin and Enriquetta, her brothers Juan, Armando, Luis, her sister Lucy Macias, and many others she has joined with the Lord from the Urquizu and Magana family.
She is survived by her sons Benjamin (Luly) of Rialto, CA., David (Tina) of Fontana, CA., Luis of Canoga Park, CA., 10 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Helen Garcia, Esther Gutierrez, Margaret Martin, brother Augustine Magana Jr, and many brother/sister-in-laws, nephews, and nieces from the Urquizu/Magana family.
Visitation will be at Green Acres Memorial Park Mortuary, 11715 Cedar Ave. Bloomington CA. on Tuesday, February 19th, 2019 from 5-8 pm.
Mass will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church 16550 Jurupa Ave. Fontana CA. on Wednesday, February 20th, 2019 from 11 am-12 pm. Burial will follow at Green Acres Memorial Park from 12:30-1:30 pm.
There will be a Celebration of the life of Chuy on Wednesday, February 20th, 2019 from 2-6 pm at the Slovene Hall 8245 Cypress Ave. Fontana, CA.
Please visit the Dignity Memorial Mary Urquizu obituary website for more about Chuy.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 17, 2019