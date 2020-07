January 15, 1933 - July 10, 2020 Mary Marchese was a lifelong resident of the Inland Empire. Born in San Bernardino, CA and raised in Colton, Mary made her home in Grand Terrace for the past 40 years. She died of heart failure at Loma Linda Hospital. Mary is survived by her husband Carlo and daughter Teresa. A celebration of life in her honor is expected to take place at a future time, dependent upon the development of the viral pandemic.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store