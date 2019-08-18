|
|
MARY V. WALKER Mary V. Walker was born on 10-28-1933 in Forrest, MS and died peacefully on 8-10-2019. Known as Mollie, she was the oldest of 7 children to James C. and Cleo V. Sawyer. Mollie graduated from Forrest High School in 1951 and attended a year of nursing school before meeting and marrying Duke Sanders. They had 4 children Marla Sanders Johnson (children Tony and Josh), Pati Sanders Morin (children Cory Morin (wife Fabby, children Alexis and Jake) Kristina Morin Gaeta (husband Isaac, children Kaylee, Ethan and Avery) and Kyle Morin (partner Mady, son Jax), Duke Sanders II (wife Judy, children Mary (husband Chris, children Chance and Journey) Duke III (wife Lauren, children Duke IV, Wyatt, Maeve) and Charlie (children Addison, Olivia and Charlotte) and David (Joe) Sanders. Mollie went back to college and received her nursing degree and was an RN for 25 years, all at Community Hospital in San Bernardino, CA. Mollie was preceded in death by her second husband, Richard Walker, who she married in 1992. Richard brought 4 children into Mollie's life, Curtis Walker (wife Karen, children Jerrod and Lauren), Thomas Walker (wife Kim, children Kristin and Brandon), Troy Walker and Joy Walker (partner Raymond and children Victoria and Raymond). She is survived by many others she loved and who loved her, siblings Guben Sawyer (wife Shirley) Nancy Milner, Betty Sirois (husband Ralph) and Wanda Howell, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on 8-23-19 at Immanuel Baptist Church 28355 Base Line, Highland, CA 92346. Lunch will follow.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Aug. 18, 2019