MARY YNFANTE JUAREZ
Our beloved mother Mary entered the gates of Heaven on Dec. 24, 2018 to be with our Lord and her husband Robert. Born to Francisco Padilla and Guadalupe Ynfante on June 6, 1929.
Mary was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. She belonged to the organization Las Guadalupanas, donated many hours to Mary's Mercy Table to feed the needy, and also donated numerous hours running the church fiesta. Mary and Robert did Crusillo and hosted bus tours.
Mary had a smile that would invite people to talk to her no matter where she was. Mary leaves 1 sister, Mery Martinez, children: Lucy, Lupe, Bob, Helen, Rudy, Roy, 23 grand- children, 52 great grandchildren and 9 great great grand- children. Preceded in death by by her husband Robert, grandchildren Theresa, Amariah, and John.
Visitation Feb. 18 at Montecito Chapel 4-8pm. Mass 10am Feb. 19 Our Lady of Guadalupe, San Bernardino. Burial following at Montecito Memorial Park.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 17, 2019