|
|
G. Mateo Mu¤oz Sept. 21, 1949 - Sept. 29, 2019 Mateo was born in San Bernardino where he grew up and attended local schools and graduated from Pacific High School in 1967. He moved to Sacramento where he obtained his law degree and then worked for the State Attorney General's office. He is survived by his daughter Calise, his son Diego, His father Gilbert Munoz along with his three sisters; Erlinda (Mark), Marla and Judith and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceeded in death by his mother Frances on November 2, 2016. There will be a memorial mass on Nov. 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 1106 N. La Cadena Dr., Colton CA and a reception following at the American Legion Club at 1401 Veteran Way, Colton, CA at 12:30 p.m.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 20, 2019