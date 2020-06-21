MAVIS D. KANKA Mavis D. Kanka died at home on June 5, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born in England, and married U.S. Airman Paul J. Kanka. After traveling with Paul during his Air Force career, she settled in Highland, California. Mavis was a lifetime member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 14 in San Bernardino. She volunteered for over 25 years at Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans Hospital and acted as the Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation Deputy on behalf of the American Legion Auxiliary Department of California. She leaves behind four children, Andrew Kanka of Kailua-Kona, HI, Cheryl Sardy of Renton, WA, David Kanka of Barstow, CA and Lisa Clayton (husband Don) of New Harmony, UT. She also leaves behind five grand- children and three great-grandchildren. Interment was private at Riverside National Cemetery where she was laid to rest with her husband Paul who passed in 2013.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store