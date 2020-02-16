|
March 1, 1930 - February 8, 2020 Maxine was born and raised in Pitcairn, PA. She moved to California when she was 25 years old, and lived in Fontana for more than 35 years. After retiring from the Fontana School District in the mid-1990s, she moved to Yucaipa where she lived for 23 years. Maxine is survived by Laurie Bruton of Boulder Creek, CA; Carrie Stewart of Las Vegas, NV; Tracey Hicks, of Pinon Hills, CA; Shanna Green of Yucaipa, CA; nine grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren with three more on the way. A private family gathering will be held on February 15, 2020. Instead of flowers, please donate to the at https://www.alz.org/ on the Tribute page for Maxine Stewart.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 16, 2020