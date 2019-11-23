Home

Melba Saltz Gregor Creel

June 23, 1929 - November 21, 2019 Melba was born in Los Angeles, CA and grew up and lived in the Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties. She was a graduate of Colton High School. After leaving high school she became an accountant for Kaiser Credit Union and then into private accounting practice in later years. She is survived by two sisters, Ewan and Shirley, four sons, Tim, Dave, Paul, and Joel, two grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. No services are planned.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 23, 2019
