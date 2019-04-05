|
MELISSA KAY STILLE Melissa Kay Stille, was born October 8th, 1958 in Clarion, Iowa to parents Barbara Jean of Rowan, Iowa, and John Pete Range of Mora, Minnesota. Melissa grew up in Clarion with her family. One of six children, her siblings: Arnold, Mike, Doug, Scott and Pat. She was a Girl Scout, and in the 4H Club. In 1976, she graduated from Clarion High School. Melissa worked in the Aviation Industry as an Aviation Quality Control Inspector. Melissa is survived by her sons, Chad Lindstrom (1974) and Chuck Stille (1989); and daughter Wendi Lindstrom (1980). Melissa met and married Charles Stille in Redlands, California, November 12th, 1994. A Grandmother of 6, Melissa loved to sew, enjoyed needlepoint, and crafting, such as frosting mirrors. She enjoyed long walks and rocking out to AC/DC. She was a Diehard LA Lakers and Minnesota Vikings fan too. Melissa is dearly missed by her family, and the many who knew and loved her.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 5, 2019