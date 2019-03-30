Home

Merilyne Flaherty Obituary
March 25, 1944 - February 10.2019 Born in Queens, New York and raised her family in Alta Loma, CA. After 19 years of decline from a bout of encephalitis her beautiful soul came home to Jesus on Feb 10, 2019. She was a faithful worker for Vons for 25+ years. She is survived by her son Kevin, daughter, Brandie, son-in-law, Tate, grandchildren, Caleb, Cameron, and Cole and brother, Davey and sister-in-law, Jennifer and many dear siblings and nieces and nephews. A private memorial is being held by her family. She was a blessing to those who knew her and will be greatly missed.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 30, 2019
