Michael (Mike) Fildes 8/17/1962 - 9/24/2020 Michael Fildes was born in San Bernardino, California to Robert (deceased) and Judith Fildes. Mike passed away 09/24/2020 at the VA Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona after a short battle with cancer. Michael enlisted in the Marine Corp after graduating from high school and was discharged after 4 years of service. He moved to Lucerne Valley where he liked to hunt. He then moved to Arizona where he also liked to hunt with his bow and arrow. Mike is survived by his wife Gabriele of Arizona; his mother Judith Fildes of Avondale, Az; his older brother Robert Fildes and his wife Christina; his nephew Nathan and niece Emily of Arizona; his aunt Joni and cousin Terry of Colton, California; his uncle Richard Bertram and aunt Valentina of Antelope, California; his uncle Nelson Bertram of New Mexico and several other cousins. A memorial service is to be scheduled at a later date.





