MICHAEL GORDON SCANNELL We lost our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and best friend Michael Gordon Scannell on April 13, 2020. He was born on November 17, 1939 in Seneca Falls, New York, to parents Charles Henry Scannell and Myrtle Scannell. He graduated from St. Patrick's Academy and Mynderse Academy (high school) before joining the military. He served in Detroit, Michigan and Frankfurt, Germany. Mike came to San Bernardino, CA after he was discharged from the Army and worked in the dairy and banking business. To follow, he worked for Frito-Lay Inc. as a route salesman and retired after 33 years, in which he never missed a day. In 1986, he was the first salesman to receive the regions "Outstanding Achievement Award" for his route sales performance, with sales of 134%. Being a devoted Catholic, he was a parishioner at Holy Rosary Cathedral for 54 years. He served in the Church as an usher and Eucharistic Minster. He and his wife Vicky went to Chapel at the Church every day until his passing. At age 18, he started donating to LifeStream Blood Bank and continued donating for 47 years. He was a 32-gallon blood bank donor, receiving many awards for this. Because of his giving nature, he donated to several charities. His most treasured hobbies were musical theatre, ushering at the California Theatre for many years, opera, Irish music, sports, sweepstakes, bingo, carnivals, and the casino. Along with this, he was an avid reader and loved learning about historical facts and current world events. He was a people person and loved visiting with everyone, always having something interesting to say and bringing a smile to each person he encountered. Mike is survived by his wife, Vicky, of 54 years; his children, Michael (Debbie) and Charles, Karen and Teresa (Daniel); grandchildren: Second Lieutenant Blayne M. Rojas, Gabriella Rojas, Alexia Rojas, Alanah Rojas, Lucy Scannell, Adam Scannell, Emily Scannell, and Daniel C. Duro, whom he was extraordinarily proud of. Mike was an exceptional grandfather and made it a point to spend one-on-one time with each grandchild. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends. Mike was an incredible man and a joy to be around, always acknowledging whomever he saw. He touched so many lives in a special way and will be dearly missed. Due to the current virus situation services will be held at a later date, at Holy Rosary Cathedral. Burial will take place at Riverside National Cemetery.





