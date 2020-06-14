Michael Keegan

March 31, 1939 - June 4, 2020 Michael Joseph Keegan, born March 31,1939, passed away at home in the early hours of June 4, 2020. Born in Beattie, Kansas, Mike spent his formative years in St. Joseph, Mo. It was there he met and fell in love with his wife of 62 years and the love of his life, Sharon. A true gentleman, sports enthusiast, and family man. Mike was a warrior who despite multiple health issues continued to put up a good fight. His positive spirit brought joy to all who knew him. His warm and welcoming heart made his home a place of refuge and encouragement for the many friends of his five sons whom once they entered through the doors were now an extended family member forever. Mike served in the Air Force before moving to Pomona, CA where together he and Sharon raised their 5 sons. After a long career in the paper products industry, having worked in both manufacturing and as a union rep., Mike retired in 2001. Mike is survived by his wife Sharon, sons Michael, Tim, Marc, Chad and Patrick, grandchildren Timmy, Steven, Erin, Patrick, Joey, Christina, Michael, Brendan, Ryan, Tyler, Melissa, Tatiana, Domonique, Kasity, Cindy, Miata and Jayden, 14 great grandchildren, his sister Carol, and brother Ed, he was preceded in death by his brother Richard. A private burial will be held for family on June 19th at Pomona Valley Memorial Park. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date when larger groups can gather. Pomona Valley Memorial Park 502 E. Franklin Pomona, CA 91769 (909)622-2029





