MICHAEL LEE FROEHLICH
Michael Lee Froehlich, 37, of San Bernardino, passed away February 14, 2019. Michael was born in San Bernardino, CA. He attended Magic Years, Mt View Christian and graduated from Calvary Chapel of Redlands in 1999. Michael worked for Longs Drugs for 6 years, Gate City Beverage and currently for Haralambos Beverage Co. as a sales representative for the last 12 years.
Michael played football in high school as a Running Back, Tight End and Receiver. Michael's football years, and his coaches certainly taught him strength, discipline and maturity for his adult life. He had so many friends, family and co-workers who will miss him dearly.
He is survived by his Grandmother Louise, Parents Jerry and LuAnn, Sister Michelle, Niece Bailey and Nephew Austin, as well as Uncles, Aunts and Cousins.
Services will be 10:00 a.m. March 8th at Montecito Memorial Park, 3520 E. Washington St., Colton, CA 92324.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 5, 2019