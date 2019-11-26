|
|
Michael (Mike) Liberatore 1/3/1922 - 11/19/2019 Mike Liberatore passed peacefully the morning of November 19. A loving husband and father, he was the second son of 9 children born to Sabino and Anna Liberatore of Syracuse, NY on Jan. 3, 1922. He served in World War II as an Army Corpman in the South Pacific. In 1949 he married Ann Ciangiosi, and together they had 3 daughters. In the summer of 1956 he decided to move to California and one week later the family was on the road, moving to Upland where he lived in the same house for 62 years with his wife. Mike was active in his church, serving with the St. Vincent de Paul Society, as a Eucharistic Minister, and in the Hospitality Ministry until he was 94 years old. He retired from General Electric in 1987 after 35 years. Mike was a gentle person and was a friend to all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Ann, 3 daughters Teresa Gase (Jim), Marie Podboy (Wes), and Annette Brown (Bud), 1 granddaughter Jamie Rose Brown, 2 brothers and 2 sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to His Hands Organization at St. Joseph Church in Upland: http://www.stjosephsupland.org/outreach-ministries.html or to St. Joseph School at http://stjosephupland.org/support_sju/ Viewing at Stone's Funeral Home, 11/27, 5:00 pm to 8:00pm, rosary at 6:30. Mass at St. Joseph's 12/16, at 10:30 am. Graveside services to follow at Riverside National Cemetary at 1:00 pm.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 26, 2019