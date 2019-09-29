|
MICHAEL LYNN ROBERTS Passed away at his home in Redlands, CA, on August 31st. He was born on May 30th, 1967 is San Bernardino, CA. He worked for many years in the retail grocery business and was employed by Rio Ranch Market. Michael was a wonderful and caring person who was loved by family and friends. He was a champion motorcross rider. He enjoyed motorsports, especially Nascar. He loved his German Shepard Dogs. Michael will always be remembered for his devotion to family. Michael is survived by his wife Kelli, his parents Lynn Roberts of Grand Terrace and mother Charlene Baumann and her husband Bill Baumann of San Bernardino. Sisters Katheryn Henderson and Susanne Collins, children Bradley, Ashley, Anissa and Evan, grandchildren Desirae, Adelia, Crystal and Cain. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, October 5th at American Legion Post 777, 194 E. 40th Street, San Bernardino.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 29, 2019