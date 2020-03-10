Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Lysak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Lysak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Lysak Obituary
May 27, 1953 - February 26, 2020 Michael J. Lysak, Ph.D., passed away early morning on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, peacefully and surrounded by his beloved family. He was born on May 27, 1953 in New Jersey to loving parents Bohdan & Lydia Lysak. Michael went on to study Physics, earning a Doctorate of Physics from University of California Riverside. He taught at San Bernardino Valley College for almost 35 years, conveying understanding, patience, wisdom, & compassion to all the student body & staff. Eventually becoming Head of the Physics Department, his humility, kindness, & dedication to his work made an everlasting impression; his love for teaching and physics will forever be remembered. A scholarship is being established in his name to honor his passion for education. Michael is survived by his mother Lydia & older brother Ihor; his five children Meaghan, Tristan, Matthew, Rebecca, & Alexander and spouses, and grandchildren. Some of their fondest memories include gazing up at the stars in the backyard while their father taught them about constellations, meteors, and the moon. There are truly no words that could ever fully express how loved and admired Michael was by all.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -