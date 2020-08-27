1/2
Michael Magana
MICHAEL MAGANA 09/20/1951- 08/27/1995 Today marks 25 years that you were taken away from us. You were working on the freeway trying to protect the people of California when you and Tommy were hit by an errant driver. Your passing left a void in our lives that can never be filled. "You may be gone but you are never forgotten." Helen Doco, we have missed you and loved you every day for the past 25 years. I'm now a grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 2 and wish they could've met their Uncle Michael. Much hugs and kisses. Eileen Doco, it's been 25 years, yet it seems like yesterday. You will forever be with us through our memories. My fondest memory is the way you would wipe your mustache and beard before kissing us. Good-bye. We love and miss you. Betty (Slow for the cone zone)


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Aug. 27, 2020.
