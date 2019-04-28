|
08/03/1949 - 04/15/2019 Michael Dennis Stein, 69, died in his sleep Monday, April 15, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Donna (Holliday) Stein; his daughter, Tammy Stein; his son, Timothy Stein (wife, Sandy); grandchildren, Addisyn, Luke, Karsten, and Ainsley; two brothers, Daniel and Douglas; sister JoEllen (Utley); and 12 nieces and nephews. Born and raised in San Bernardino, the son of CJ (Charles) and Helen (Hund) Stein, he was a lifelong resident of San Bernardino. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 2nd at 10 AM at Riverside National Cemetery. A celebration of life reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to s. Place a tribute or read full obituary at: https://www.arrowheadaftercare.com/obituaries/
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 28, 2019