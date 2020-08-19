1/1
4/8/1962 - 7/24/2020 Michele Garner passed away at home in Yucaipa, CA on July 24, 2020 after longstanding illness. She was born April 8, 1962, predeceased by her father Alfeo Angellotti and survived by her mother Mary Angellotti, her brother Frank Angellotti, as well as children and their families; Sarah West, David Hiner, Will Garner, and Michael Garner. Michele graduated from Mountain View High School in Ontario and lived most of her life in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Victorville school district and Bank of America were primary employers. Michele was a kind and gentle person. A private family service will be held at St. George's Church in Ontario in late August.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Aug. 19, 2020.
