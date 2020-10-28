Mildred Davis

December 16, 1924 - October 23, 2020 The life of Mildred Streit Davis is celebrated by her family and many friends. She had a joyful childhood with wonderful parents Cora and George, made lively by her three sisters and two brothers. On her first day at La Verne College she met Chuck Davis and they were married for 74 years. She had many joys: after three years of teaching 2nd grade at Lincoln School she had three children and she lavished them with fun and care. Music was a large part of her life. Beginning in high school her solo voice was in demand and she continued to use it throughout her life, in church choir, the Hillcrest Singers, and while co-directing the Choral Belles, a local chorus of women. Millie and Chuck were strong supporters of the University of La Verne. She was invited to be the Director of Alumni Relations there and enjoyed using her strong social skills and community connections in that position, earning the distinction of Alumni of the Year in 1984. She was a very active member of the La Verne Church of the Brethren and was a welcoming presence there. She was a Sunday school teacher, started the Alternative Christmas Fair, and was a visitor to those who needed care until last year. She also helped welcome and resettle several Cambodian families to the area, and they became her family too. Her interest in peace and justice was shown in her active work in the Pomona Council for Peace, and in her care of those in need. Mildred is survived by her children Alan (Margaret), Kathryn (Carl), Robbie (Libby) and her grandchildren Emily, Casey (Gretl), Jesse (Tessa), Holly (George), Charlie and Robbie. She was delighted to welcome great grandchildren Flora, Meadow and Luca. Her sister-in-law Virginia Stark, two brothers George and Dave (Yvonne), many nieces and nephews and friends also survive her. Going before her were her dear sisters Audrey, Ruth and Mary and her beloved husband Chuck. Memorial gifts may be given to the La Verne Church of the Brethren at 2425 E Street, La Verne, CA 91750. A memorial service for Millie and Chuck will be held there when it is safe to do so.





