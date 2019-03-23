|
12/28/1917 - 3/11/2019 Milton died at the age of 101. He had a full life, he was a good man and loved by all who knew him. He loved to travel and was a avid coin collector. He was a corporal in the Army Air Corp in WWII He was a flight mechanic. He worked for Lockheed for over 30 years He was married to Virginia Linde for over 60 years. Milton is survived by is sons Robert and Thomas; grand children Michael and Christopher and great grandchildren Bryce, Ryan and Hannah. Todd's Memorial Chapel, 570 N. Garey Ave. Pomona Ca Phone: 909-622-1217
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 23, 2019