August 29, 1946 - August 21, 2019 Muriel "Mimi" Barnhart was born in Vermont and moved to California as a young girl. She married, had two children and raised a family in Upland. She was an endlessly loving "Nana" to her grandchildren and they were the joy of her life. Her energy, charisma, warm smile, compassion and happy spirit will be missed tremendously by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to DonateLife.net or Right to Life League of Southern California. Services will be held 9/13/19 at Saint Anthony's Church. 9:30am Rosary and 10am mass followed by a reception.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 1, 2019