Monte Ray Hedman





Monte, 89, of Yucaipa, California, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Monte was born in Ventura, California on May 7, 1929. He graduated from Redlands High School and continued on to receive a Bachelor of Arts from San Jose State University and a Juris Doctor from Citrus Belt Law School.

Monte was married to Altha Gillette on December 21, 1958; they were married 60 years. Monte served the army during the Korean War. He worked as a Vice President/Cashier for Valley National Bank for 15 years and in 1977 opened Hedman Escrow Service, Inc. He closed the business and retired in 1996. He enjoyed building things and going to grandkids activities. He was also actively involved in church activities Kiwanis Club, San Bernardino-Tachikawa Sister-City Committee, and San Bernardino County Escrow Association.

Monte is survived by his wife, Altha, daughters Kathy Manzano (John) of Yucaipa, Susan Goellrich (Tom) of Brea, and Linda Punongbayan (Gerry) of Yucaipa; grandchildren Arianna and Olivia Manzano, Donnetta Goellrich Sherrer (David), Nate (Janell), Greta, and Noah Goellrich, Joshua, Seth and Joel Punongbayan and 5 great grandchildren. Monte is preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Everett.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 5050 N. Sierra Way, San Bernardino, CA 92404. The family of Monte Hedman wishes to thank Wildwood Canyon Villa Assisted Living Community and Vitas Hospice Care.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00am at Lutheran Church of Our Savior and will be followed by a luncheon. Viewing will be held at the church prior to the service beginning at 10:30am. Graveside service will be at Montecito Memorial Park at 2:00pm. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Emmerson-Bartlett Mortuary. Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 6, 2019