Monty C. Markley Monty passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019, in Fresno, California. He was 82 years old. Monty was born in Colorado, grew up in the Midwest, and graduated from the University of Kansas. He then joined the Air Force to serve as a pharmacist, which brought him to southern California. He met and married his beloved wife, Diane Armor Markley in Victorville, in 1963. Monty's pharmacy career led him to move his family to Redlands in 1975 while starting his position at Loma Linda Community Hospital. He enjoyed living in Redlands for over 35 years. His greatest joy was his family, his wife, three daughters, and five grandchildren. They always felt his care and strength. All the children grew up valuing family, education, wisdom, and work ethic. Monty's wife, Diane, preceded him to Heaven in 2011, and their daughter Andrea Markley May, in 2010. Andrea's twin, Karen Markley Rodriguez, and their younger sister Kathleen Markley Jensen, will treasure precious memories of their very loving father until they meet again.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 18, 2019