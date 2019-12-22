Home

Muriel D. Christen Jones

Muriel D. Christen Jones Obituary
1922 - 2019 Muriel died September 15, 2019 of old age and advanced Alzheimer's disease, in Chino Hills CA. She is survived by her beloved husband, Wilson C. Jones, Jr. Other living relatives include daughters Jan Bush of Pomona, CA and Carol Christen of Grants Pass, OR; grandchildren Serena Z. Brewer, Alan C. Bush and Eliot C. Bush; and four great grandchildren. Muriel was the older child of Sidney H. and Virginia Douglas Davidson. She graduated from Cal Berkeley in 1944 and taught English at Chaffey Union High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Arnold A. Christen in 1945. When servicemen returning from World War II received priority hiring treatment, she was fired and advised to stay home and take care of her babies. She did not and eventually served the Covina, CA Charter Oak School District from 1951-1985. Muriel was passionate about helping students thrive, and she advocated for public education all her life. From her father, she understood its purpose to be nurturing good citizens who contribute economically and socially to their communities. After retiring, Muriel bought what was then a novelty, a home computer. She pursued her dream of being an authoress, eventually attracting the attention of AOL.com and HomePC that featured her in a 1994 article about senior users. She went on to write travel and culture pieces for the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin. Muriel wrote that receiving recognition for her writing "has been really wonderful." Muriel married Bill Jones in 2004, and the pair traveled widely until Muriel's health deteriorated. From their home in Chino Hills, Muriel tracked current events and supported local opera. If desired, a memorial donation to the local humane society, regional PBS station, or Ann McGrath's Kentucky campaign for the U.S. Senate would be appropriate.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 22, 2019
