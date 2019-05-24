Myra Lynette Olguin June 04,1975 to May 14, 2019 Myra passed away peacefully after a courageous battle against Multiple Sclerosis (MS) at the age of forty three years old. Myra always had a beautiful smile even through her hardest of times fighting MS, Myra was diagnosed at the very young age of thirteen and surpassed all expectations from her doctors. Myra Olguin was born and raised in San Bernardino and survived by parents Rudy L. Olguin and Lois Olguin and is also survived by her brother Rudy R. Olguin, sister in law Linneth Olguin, Niece and Nephews Gianna, Gavin, and Grant Olguin, and Grand Mother Hope Olguin, Grand Father Raymond Alvarado, Grand Mother Rita Alvarado, and many Uncles, Aunts and Cousins. Myra is preceded in death by Grandfather Joe Olguin and Grandmother Antonette Olguin. Myra loved listening to music, enjoyed meeting new people and sharing her smile with new faces as well as her family and friends especially at the beach in Oceanside. Our Angel Is At Peace And Will Be In Our Hearts Forever Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary