Nancy Gray

Feb 26, 1954 - May 31, 2020 On Sunday, May 31, 2020 at approximately 6:10pm, Nancy passed away at San Antonio Regional Hospital in Upland, CA. Nancy was born on February 26, 1954 in East Orange, New Jersey as the eventual middle daughter to Richard and Eleanor Bolliger. Her family moved across the country when she was very young, settling in the Glendora area, where she grew up and graduated from Glendora High School. A hard-working and selfless mother, she always put the needs of her family before her own. Constantly offering her assistance to family and friends was second nature, and her quick wit and sense of humor helped ease others in any situation. With more than 3 decades in the food service industry, her work ethic, demeanor, and dedication helped her establish a no-nonsense reputation and build strong friendships. Nancy is survived by her 4 sons: Michael, Robert, Richard, William and her 3 grandchildren: Declan, Bradley, Giulianna, and additional family. Graveside services will be held at noon on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Forest Lawn in Covina Hills. In lieu of flowers we ask you to consider making a donation to the VFW, USO, or DAV in her name.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Jun. 18, 2020.