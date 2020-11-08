1/1
Nancy J. Egan
April 21, 1956 - October 5, 2020 Nancy Jean Egan, born April 21 1956 in Baltimore, Maryland, passed October 5, 2020 graduated in 1974 from San Gorgonio High School. Survived by her son Justin Dodds, daughter Katherine Dodds, mother Shirley Curry, siblings Gary and (Judy) Egan, John Egan, Sandy and (Greg) Wood, and predeceased by sister Robin Ringle. Nancy was a lover of music and spending time in the mountain. Nancy's later years became full of puzzle solving becoming a true passion. Nancy belong to Catholic daughters of America. Nancy will continue to be remembered with love from all her family and friends. "It is the character of growth that we should learn from both pleasant and unpleasant experiences."


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
