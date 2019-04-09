NANCY KAY SEXTON April 30, 1961 - March 26, 2019 Nancy Kay Sexton, 57, beloved daughter, cherished sister, and loyal friend has risen to be with her Mom and Dad in the hands of God. Nancy was born on April 30, 1961 to John and Kathryn Sexton, and passed peacefully in her sleep on March 26, 2019. Born in Houston, Missouri, she moved with her family to Southern California where she lived out her life in happiness. Nancy lovingly touched the hearts of so many, making us all better people just by knowing her. An active participant in the Special Olympics, Nancy won numerous awards in both Swimming and Track and Field Events. She also enjoyed bowling on the local recreation league. Nancy is survived by her two sisters, Linda (Walter) Breedlove, Vicki (Bill) Kennedy, and brother Perry (Rosemary) Sexton, and several nieces and nephews. Nancy was a shining light in the hearts of so many. She will be dearly missed. Nancy will always be remembered for her unconditional love and deep devotion to her family and all those whose lives she touched. Family and friends are invited to attend services, or simply think of Nancy on Sunday, April 14 at 1:00pm. Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary...Cypress Chapel 3520 E. Washington St. Colton, CA 92324 Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary