NANCY CARDOZA KOCHANSKI Age 57, of Colton, CA, passed away on Aug. 10, 2019. She was born, July 8, 1962 to Albert Cardoza and Sophie Cardoza Felix. Nancy was a vivacious individual who lived her life to the fullest and showed a great amount of enthusiasm for her Harley Davidson and Camaro. She is survived by her son, Kyle, her mother, Sophie, brothers Mike, Veda, and Albert, and her sister Barbara. She is also survived by her seven nieces and four nephews. A visitation for Nancy will be at 9:00 A.M. with a funeral service at 11:30 A.M., Aug. 29, 2019 at Ingold Funeral and Cremation in Fontana, CA. Graveside services will be at 1:30 P.M. at Hermosa Gardens Cemetery in Colton, CA.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Aug. 28, 2019