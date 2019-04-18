|
|
Nancy Schroeder Bailey Following a long illness, Nancy Schroeder Bailey passed away April 7, 2019 at Loma Linda University Medical Center surrounded by close family and friends. Nancy was born in Jamestown, NY on May 18, 1946 to Ann and William Schroeder. In early years Nancy attended Shenandoah Valley Academy and graduated in 1964. She completed her nursing education at Loma Linda University School of Nursing in 1969 and completed her Masters in Nursing in 1971. Nancy and her husband traveled the globe with the Loma Linda Heart Team, caring for patients for many years. Nancy had a passion for entertaining, cooking, and sewing. Her life experiences became part of her passion for quilting which she shared through teaching quilting classes and sewing with her girlfriends. She leaves behind her husband of 52 years, Dr. Leonard Bailey, two sons Brooks (daughter in-law Krystal, granddaughters Olivia & Everly), Connor and sister Janet Williams. Services to be held at the Redlands Seventh-day Adventist Church
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 18, 2019