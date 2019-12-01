|
|
February 18, 1931 - November 7, 2019 Southlake, TX-On November 7, 2019 the Lord called Nathalie Joan Budka home. She left this earth peacefully and surrounded by family. Nathalie Budka, nee DePalma, was born on February 18, 1931 in Lorain, Ohio to Daniel DePalma and Eleanor DePalma (nee Overfield). Nathalie was one of five children. Nathalie was blessed to have found and married the love of her life, Norman Michael Budka. They married in 1951. Nathalie and Norman began raising their family in Lorain, Ohio. Five of their nine children were born there. In 1958, they decided to leave Ohio to chase the California dream. It was in California that the remaining four of their nine children were born. Nathalie and Norman raised their nine children in Upland, California. All children attended St. Joseph's Catholic School. Their Catholic faith was central to all matters of their lives. Although Norman preceded her in death on October 19, 2000, their love lived on in her heart. Nathalie is survived by her nine children, in birth order, Michael Budka, Mary Weiss, Alexis Berger, Damian Budka, Christine Bais, Daniel Budka, Joseph Budka, David Budka, and Theresa Symonds. Nathalie was the proud and loving grandmother of 21 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Nathalie is also survived by her brother, Daniel DePalma, of Windsor, Colorado. Services to celebrate the life and legacy of Nathalie Joan Budka will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church in Upland, CA. Services begin at 10 am. Burial to follow at Riverside National Cemetery where she will be reunited and laid to rest with her beloved, Norman, for eternity. Stone Funeral Home 355 E 9th St. Upland, CA 91786
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 1, 2019