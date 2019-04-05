Home

POWERED BY

Services
Todd Memorial Chapel - Pomona Chapel
570 North Garey Avenue
Pomona, CA 91767
(909) 622-1217
Resources
More Obituaries for Nell Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nell M. Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nell M. Jones Obituary
1922 - 2019 Nell M. Jones, February 28th 1922-February 12th, 2019. Born in Vinson, Oklahoma. Youngest daughter of James Columbus and Minnie Braswell Smith. Graduate of Vinson High School. Lived and worked in Oklahoma City and Houston, Texas. Moved to Southern California in 1968. Employed by General Telephone and retired in 1986. Married to the love of her life, Lt. Col. Frederick (Bill) Jones in 1985. Bill preceded her in death in 2010. She is survived by many family members and friends who loved her. Nell was active in her local Emblem Club for over forty years, the Eastern Star, and the Military Officer's Association, serving as Treasurer after the passing of husband Bill. She will be missed by all. Services will be held Todd Memorial Chapel, Pomona on Saturday, April 6th, at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Todd Memorial Chapel - Pomona Chapel
Download Now