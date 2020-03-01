|
|
NELLIE JIMENEZ LARA Feb 10, 1922 ~ Feb. 20, 2020 Life long resident of San Bernardino passed away at home February 20. Nellie was preceded by her son David Castorena and grandson Mario. Nellie worked as a bookkeeper in San Bernardino and was in Social Women Club in Redlands. The surviving sibilings are Mary, Tato, Leto and Betty. Children Jerry, Arlene, Christine, Nancy and Patricia. 25 grandkids, 63 great grandkids, 40 great great grandkids and 1 great great great grandchild. Before Nellie's passing there was 6 generations. Mt View Mortuary and Cemetery 570 E. Highland, Ave., San Bernardino March 20 @ 11:00 AM Prayer and Burial to follow.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 1, 2020