February 8, 1939 - January 10, 2020 Nellie was a long time resident of San Bernardino, CA. She passed away peacefully at home at the age of 81. Nellie worked for and retired from the San Bernardino City Unified School District. She loved spending time with family and friends, singing, dancing and just plain having fun. She enjoyed volunteering her time at Church, Cursillo, FCCW and many other organizations. She is survived by her children, Michael (Cathy), Franco, Yolanda, Arlene (Tom), ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Services will be February 7, 2020 at St. Anthony Church, 1640 Western Ave., San Bernardino; starting at 10:00am. Reception will follow at the church hall. Burial will be private.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 2, 2020