Services
Mt. View Mortuary & Cemetery
570 East Highland Ave
San Bernardino, CA 92404
(909) 882-2943
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. View Mortuary & Cemetery
570 East Highland Ave
San Bernardino, CA 92404
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:00 PM
Mt. View Mortuary & Cemetery
570 East Highland Ave
San Bernardino, CA 92404
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
1430 W. 5th St
San Bernardino, CA
View Map
Amelia "Molly" Neri Molly passed away on February 23, 2020. She is survived by her sister Tillie Neri Berroteran, brother-in-law Raymond Mendez, numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held on March 11, 2020 from 4-8 pm, Rosary at 6 pm at Mt. View Mortuary, 570 E. Highland Ave. San Bernardino, CA 92404. Mass to be held on March 12 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church 1430 W. 5th St, San Bernardino, CA 92411 Interment and reception to follow at Mt. View Cemetery.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 29, 2020
