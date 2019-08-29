Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria Del Angel Chino
13002 South Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
(909) 628-2329
Service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Chino
13002 South Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:15 AM
Riverside National Cemetery
22495 Van Buren Blvd
Riverside, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nestor Enriquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nestor "Ernie" Enriquez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nestor "Ernie" Enriquez Obituary
February 26, 1942 - August 23, 2019 Ernie Enriquez was born on February 26, 1942 to Esperanza and Salvador Enriquez. He passed away on August 23, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Irma. He is survived by his son Anthony and wife Anna, son Christopher and wife Carol, his grandchildren Julie, Daniel and Kevin, sisters Anita, Vickie and Gloria and his brothers Manuel and Richard. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved companion Teri Aguilar, her daughters Diana, Debra, Annette, Lupe and son Anthony as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. Ernie served his country in the United States Army from 1964 until 1966. He retired from the Rowland Unified School District after 32 years of service. Viewing and services will be held on Sunday, September 1st beginning at 12 noon at Funeraria Del Angel Chino, 13002 S. Central Ave., Chino, California. Burial will be at 10:15am on Wednesday, September 4th at Riverside National Cemetery located at 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, California. Funeraria Del Angel Chino 13002 S. Central Ave Chino, CA 91710 909-628-2329
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nestor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeraria Del Angel Chino
Download Now