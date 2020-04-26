|
11/24/1982 - 4/13/2020 Nicholas William Egan, age 37, passed away on April 13 of complications from heart failure. Born and raised in San Bernardino, CA. Graduated in 2001 from San Bernardino High School with honors. Nicholas is survived by his mother, Kristine Cawley (Brian) of Lake Forest, and his father John Egan of Phelan. Nicholas is also survived by his siblings, Chad Overton (Allison) of Henderson, Nevada, Joseph Egan (Natalie) of Vancouver, Washington, Sara Pickering (Rob) of Menifee and Tyler Egan of Phelan, and his grandmother Shirley Curry of San Bernardino. Nick is also survived by several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and many cousins. Nick was a rare, remarkable person who always put others first. He was a kind hearted, true friend and so very funny. Rest in peace my son. Due to the current cercumstances there will be no services.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 26, 2020