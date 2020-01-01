|
NORA JANE GARCIA September 23, 1933 December 17, 2019 Nora Garcia, age 86, of San Bernardino CA, our loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother joined hands with the Lord as He led her home to heaven. She peacefully passed away on December 17, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Nora was preceded in death by her parents Serafin and Antonia Pacheco; six brothers, Sammy, Ernie, Daniel, Israel, Johnny, Alex, and Willie; and three sisters, Minnie, Lupe, and Emma. She is survived by two sisters, Mary and Adelia, her husband Robert; two sons, Terry and Julian; two daughters, Debra and Rachael; six grandchildren, Melina, Emily, Norajane, Dominic, Jacob, and Andrew; four great grandchildren, Serafina, Ayden, Jaden, and Berlyn. Nora is also survived by one son-in-law, Mario and two daughters-in-law, Carol and Barbara; numerous nieces and nephews, along with a close circle of loving friends. Nora became a military wife when she married the love of her life Sgt Robert Garcia in 1957. Then became a transplanted military wife as she had to move from her birthplace of Roswell NM, to accompany her husband to his new assignment in California. She became a resident of San Bernardino for the next 62 years until her death. A very personable individual she would quickly make friends and neighbors with all people that she met. She loved spending time with her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Nora, being a strong willed and devoted wife, kept the home fires burning during the times that her husband was deployed overseas to such exciting places like Korea and Vietnam, amongst others. Her strong will and her strong devotion in her Christian faith kept her and the four children going until Sgt. Garcia's return. This kind, soft hearted person will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The Lord made a wise choice when He took her. God bless you. We will see you on the other side. Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, January 3 at St. Catherine's of Siena Catholic Church, 339 N. Sycamore Ave, Rialto, CA 92376. Final resting place will follow at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA at 12:30 P.M.
Published in San Bernardino Sun from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020